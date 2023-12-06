Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What is dividend harvesting?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.