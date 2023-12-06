Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

