Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

AAME stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

