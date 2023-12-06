Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.68 on Friday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.