Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.20 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

