Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.20 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
