Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 186,728 shares of company stock worth $65,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

