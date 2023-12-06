StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648,480.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

