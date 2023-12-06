The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at $321,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

