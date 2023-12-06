Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $1.49 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

