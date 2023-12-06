Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.