Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance
NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
