Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.
About Symbolic Logic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- What is dividend harvesting?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.