StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RFIL. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

