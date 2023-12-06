Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.13. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $27.99.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
