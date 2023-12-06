Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

