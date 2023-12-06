Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
