StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

