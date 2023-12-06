Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $4.11 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,304.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

