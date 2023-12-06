Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.