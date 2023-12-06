Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

