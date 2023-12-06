Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
EKSO stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
