NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

