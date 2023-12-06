StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

