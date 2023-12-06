StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EIGR opened at $0.33 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

