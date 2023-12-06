Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.30.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What is dividend harvesting?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.