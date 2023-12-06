Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

