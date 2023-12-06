StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

