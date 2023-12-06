Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OGEN stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
