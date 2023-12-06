American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is dividend harvesting?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.