American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

