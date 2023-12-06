LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

