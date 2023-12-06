Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE PW opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.