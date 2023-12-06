StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SSY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

