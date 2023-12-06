United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.66. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

