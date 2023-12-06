Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

