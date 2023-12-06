StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRK

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.