Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

