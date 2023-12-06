Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

PKG opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average is $145.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $118,827,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $123,821,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.