Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

