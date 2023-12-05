Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 17,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,155,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

