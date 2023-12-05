Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,441. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.91 and its 200-day moving average is $393.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

