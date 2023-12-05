Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $606.33. The stock had a trading volume of 708,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $608.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

