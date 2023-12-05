Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 25,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 768,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 336,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.56. The company had a trading volume of 855,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,229. The company has a market capitalization of $465.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

