iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Foundation Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.19. 1,007,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.