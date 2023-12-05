Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,944,182. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

