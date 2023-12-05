Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,818,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 17,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.90. 7,174,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,596,170. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.