Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 3,381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 854,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in AbbVie by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.98. The company had a trading volume of 714,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,766. The company has a market capitalization of $254.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

