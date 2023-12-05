Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.88. The stock had a trading volume of 601,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

