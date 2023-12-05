UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 716,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

