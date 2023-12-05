Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 39,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.19. 13,929,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,935,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

