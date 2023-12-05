251,175 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 251,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 518,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average is $164.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

