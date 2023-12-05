Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,465 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.