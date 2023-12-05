PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 8,001,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

