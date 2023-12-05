Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market cap of $313.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

